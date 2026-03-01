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Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, KZ
13:50
from 2000 ₸
16:30
from 2100 ₸
18:10
from 2500 ₸
19:50
from 2500 ₸
21:30
from 2500 ₸
23:10
from 2500 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, KZ
10:30
from 2000 ₸
12:25
from 2000 ₸
14:20
from 2000 ₸
16:15
from 2100 ₸
18:10
from 2500 ₸
20:05
from 2500 ₸
22:00
from 2500 ₸
23:55
from 2500 ₸
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