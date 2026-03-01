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Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
21 March 2026
Bayqa! Alayaq! Showtimes – 21 March 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, KZ
10:50
from 1900 ₸
16:00
from 2100 ₸
23:10
from 2500 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, KZ
11:55
from 2000 ₸
15:20
from 2100 ₸
18:45
from 2500 ₸
22:10
from 2500 ₸
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