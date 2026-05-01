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Yooz
Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
4 May 2026
Yooz Showtimes – 4 May 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
15:00
from 2100 ₸
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