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Kinoafisha Films Yooz Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 3 May 2026

Yooz Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 2 Sun 3 Mon 4
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
15:00 from 2100 ₸
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