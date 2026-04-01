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Kinoafisha Films Yooz Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 30 April 2026

Yooz Showtimes – 30 April 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Yooz? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
12:30 from 2000 ₸
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