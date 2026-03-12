Menu
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
16 March 2026
Uylenu onay Showtimes – 16 March 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
All about film
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
11:25
from 2000 ₸
17:30
from 2500 ₸
21:30
from 2500 ₸
