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Kinoafisha Films You, Me & Tuscany You, Me & Tuscany, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay 19 April 2026

You, Me & Tuscany Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 19 Mon 20
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
10:20 from 1900 ₸
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