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Kinoafisha Films Evil Dress Evil Dress, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay

Evil Dress, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
18:55 from 2500 ₸
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