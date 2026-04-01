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Kinoafisha Films Bone Keeper Bone Keeper, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay 16 April 2026

Bone Keeper Showtimes – 16 April 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

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Tomorrow 16 Fri 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
23:55 from 2500 ₸
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