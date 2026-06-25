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Bear Country
Bear Country, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
30 June 2026
Bear Country Showtimes – 30 June 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
18:30
from 2500 ₸
23:15
from 2500 ₸
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