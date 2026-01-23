Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
Zhalmauyz Kempir, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
23
Tomorrow
24
Sun
25
Mon
26
Tue
27
Wed
28
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zhalmauyz Kempir?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kazahstan 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Gogolya, 74
2D, RU
20:00
from 1800 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
19:35
from 2500 ₸
23:30
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree