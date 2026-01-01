Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 15 January 2026

Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa Showtimes – 15 January 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 15 Fri 16 Sat 17 Sun 18 Mon 19 Tue 20 Wed 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
19:30 from 2500 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
23:55 from 2500 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more