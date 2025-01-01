Menu
Films
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
3 January 2026
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa Showtimes – 3 January 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Thu
1
Fri
2
Sat
3
Sun
4
Mon
5
Tue
6
Wed
7
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
17:55
from 2500 ₸
19:50
from 2500 ₸
21:45
from 2500 ₸
23:40
from 2500 ₸
