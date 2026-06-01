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Kinoafisha Films Curly Burly Curly Burly, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay 14 June 2026

Curly Burly Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 11 Fri 12 Sat 13 Sun 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
13:00 from 2000 ₸ 16:30 from 2500 ₸
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