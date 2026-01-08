Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qazaq Alemi 2 Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 9 January 2026

Qazaq Alemi 2 Showtimes – 9 January 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about film
Today 8 Tomorrow 9 Sat 10 Sun 11 Mon 12 Tue 13 Wed 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qazaq Alemi 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, KZ
10:30 from 1900 ₸ 12:20 from 2000 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, KZ
16:05 from 2100 ₸ 23:45 from 2500 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more