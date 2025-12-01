Menu
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
26 December 2025
Qazaq Alemi 2 Showtimes – 26 December 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
25
Fri
26
Sat
27
Sun
28
Mon
29
Tue
30
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, KZ
14:20
from 2000 ₸
16:15
from 2100 ₸
17:35
from 2500 ₸
19:30
from 2500 ₸
21:25
from 2500 ₸
22:00
from 2500 ₸
23:55
from 2500 ₸
