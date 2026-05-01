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Kinoafisha Films Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 23 May 2026

Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim Showtimes – 23 May 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 23 Sun 24
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kazahstan 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Gogolya, 74
2D, RU
13:45 from 1900 ₸
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