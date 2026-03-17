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Kinoafisha Films Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 18 March 2026

Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Showtimes – 18 March 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
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Today 17 Tomorrow 18
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, KZ
16:50 from 2100 ₸
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