Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Crime 101 Crime 101, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay 7 March 2026

Crime 101 Showtimes – 7 March 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about film
Today 5 Tomorrow 6 Sat 7 Sun 8 Mon 9 Tue 10 Wed 11
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Crime 101? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
22:55 from 2500 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tyoshcha 2
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
K sebe nezhno
K sebe nezhno
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Tyul'pany
Tyul'pany
2026, Russia, Comedy
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more