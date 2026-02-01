Menu
Films
Crime 101
Crime 101, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
15 February 2026
Crime 101 Showtimes – 15 February 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
Tomorrow
12
Fri
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
10:05
from 2000 ₸
12:45
from 2000 ₸
15:25
from 2100 ₸
18:05
from 2500 ₸
20:45
from 2500 ₸
23:25
from 2500 ₸
