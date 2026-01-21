Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Акыркы дем Акыркы дем, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 28 January 2026

Акыркы дем Showtimes – 28 January 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about film
Today 21 Tomorrow 22 Fri 23 Sat 24 Sun 25 Mon 26 Tue 27 Wed 28
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Акыркы дем? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
19:45 from 2500 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more