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Kinoafisha Films Woodwalkers 2 Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay

Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Житикара

Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
12:00 from 1500 ₸
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