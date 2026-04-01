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Woodwalkers 2
Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Житикара
Tomorrow
7
Wed
8
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
12:00
from 1500 ₸
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