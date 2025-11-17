Menu
Films
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
17 November 2025
Baqyt qushagynda Showtimes – 17 November 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
All about film
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Fri
14
Sat
15
Sun
16
Mon
17
Tue
18
Wed
19
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, KZ
10:25
from 2000 ₸
