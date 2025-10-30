Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Truce
The Truce, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
The Truce, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
30
Fri
31
Sat
1
Sun
2
Mon
3
Tue
4
Wed
5
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Truce?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, KZ
14:10
from 2000 ₸
22:40
from 2500 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, KZ
12:55
from 2000 ₸
17:00
from 2500 ₸
21:05
from 2500 ₸
23:25
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree