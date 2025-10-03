Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ыстық ұя Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 3 October 2025

Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 3 October 2025 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about film
Today 3 Tomorrow 4 Sun 5 Mon 6 Tue 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, KZ
22:30 from 2500 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, KZ
23:55 from 2500 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Afterburn
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more