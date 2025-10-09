Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
9 October 2025
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Showtimes – 9 October 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
8
Tomorrow
9
Fri
10
Sat
11
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, KZ
12:10
from 2000 ₸
19:05
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree