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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay 7 April 2026

Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
10:10 from 2000 ₸ 10:40 from 2000 ₸ 11:05 from 2000 ₸ 11:20 from 2000 ₸ 12:40 from 2000 ₸ 13:05 from 2000 ₸ 13:20 from 2000 ₸ 14:40 from 2100 ₸ 15:05 from 2100 ₸ 16:10 from 2100 ₸ 16:40 from 2500 ₸ 18:40 from 2500 ₸
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