Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ифрит 2 Ифрит 2, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 10 October 2025

Ифрит 2 Showtimes – 10 October 2025 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 9 Fri 10 Sat 11 Sun 12 Mon 13 Tue 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ифрит 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, KZ
15:45 from 2100 ₸ 22:05 from 2500 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Afterburn
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more