Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Fleak Fleak, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 2 February 2026

Fleak Showtimes – 2 February 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 28 Tomorrow 29 Fri 30 Sat 31 Sun 1 Mon 2 Tue 3 Wed 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Fleak? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
11:00 from 2000 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more