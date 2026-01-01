Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Fleak
Fleak, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
23 January 2026
Fleak Showtimes – 23 January 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Tomorrow
22
Fri
23
Sat
24
Sun
25
Mon
26
Tue
27
Wed
28
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Fleak?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
10:35
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree