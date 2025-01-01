Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Popeye: The Slayer Man
2025, USA, Horror
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree