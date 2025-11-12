Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl, 2021 Screening times in Kostanay
12 November 2025
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl Showtimes – 12 November 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Tomorrow
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
10:40
from 1900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree