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Kinoafisha Films The Magic Faraway Tree The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 17 May 2026

The Magic Faraway Tree Showtimes – 17 May 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

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Today 16 Tomorrow 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kazahstan 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Gogolya, 74
2D, RU
11:45 from 1900 ₸
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