Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Sketch
Sketch, 2024 Screening times in Kostanay
11 October 2025
Sketch Showtimes – 11 October 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
All about film
Today
10
Tomorrow
11
Sun
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Sketch?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kazahstan 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Gogolya, 74
2D, RU
15:50
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree