Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
4 November 2025
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película Showtimes – 4 November 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
All about animated film
Tomorrow
30
Fri
31
Sat
1
Sun
2
Mon
3
Tue
4
Wed
5
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
10:15
from 2000 ₸
12:10
from 2000 ₸
16:05
from 2100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree