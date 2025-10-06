Menu
Films
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
6 October 2025
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Showtimes – 6 October 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
All about animated film
Tomorrow
4
Sun
5
Mon
6
Tue
7
Wed
8
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
10:30
from 1900 ₸
16:20
from 2100 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
11:40
from 2000 ₸
15:25
from 2100 ₸
