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Kinoafisha Films Lee Cronin's The Mummy Lee Cronin's The Mummy, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay 4 May 2026

Lee Cronin's The Mummy Showtimes – 4 May 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
23:00 from 2500 ₸
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