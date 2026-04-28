Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
3 May 2026
Lee Cronin's The Mummy Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Today
28
Tomorrow
29
Thu
30
Fri
1
Sat
2
Sun
3
Mon
4
Tue
5
Wed
6
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Lee Cronin's The Mummy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
23:00
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Forbidden Fruits
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Adaptation
Protector
2025, USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree