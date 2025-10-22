Menu
Films
Good Boy
Good Boy, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
22 October 2025
Good Boy Showtimes – 22 October 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Sat
18
Sun
19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Wed
22
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Good Boy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
15:25
from 2100 ₸
20:45
from 2500 ₸
22:20
from 2500 ₸
