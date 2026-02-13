Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Housemaid The Housemaid, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 16 February 2026

The Housemaid Showtimes – 16 February 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about film
Today 13 Tomorrow 14 Sun 15 Mon 16
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Housemaid? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
21:50 from 2500 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more