Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
9 March 2026
Wuthering Heights Showtimes – 9 March 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Wuthering Heights?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
19:30
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Tyul'pany
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
K sebe nezhno
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree