Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
2 March 2026
Wuthering Heights Showtimes – 2 March 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
25
Tomorrow
26
Fri
27
Sat
28
Sun
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Wuthering Heights?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
23:50
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Zhelezo
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Kill
2023, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree