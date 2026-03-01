Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Hoppers Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay 28 March 2026

Hoppers Showtimes – 28 March 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 24 Wed 25 Thu 26 Fri 27 Sat 28 Sun 29 Mon 30 Tue 31 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Hoppers? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
10:40 from 2000 ₸ 12:40 from 2000 ₸ 16:30 from 2500 ₸
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Carevna-lyagushka 2
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
The Tutor
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
The Ghost Game
The Ghost Game
2025, South Korea, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more