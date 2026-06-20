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Kinoafisha Films Disclosure Day Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay 21 June 2026

Disclosure Day Showtimes – 21 June 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
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Today 20 Tomorrow 21
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kazahstan 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Gogolya, 74
2D, RU
15:35 from 1900 ₸ 19:45 from 2000 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Curly Burly
Curly Burly
2026, Denmark, Animation, Family, Fantasy
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker
2026, USA, Thriller
The Cure
The Cure
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Sukma
Sukma
2025, Indonesia, Horror, Thriller
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