Films
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
9 February 2026
Prostokvashino Showtimes – 9 February 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
All about film
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Mon
9
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Prostokvashino?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
13:00
from 2000 ₸
