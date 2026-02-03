Menu
Films
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
4 February 2026
Prostokvashino Showtimes – 4 February 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
Today
3
Tomorrow
4
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
16:30
from 2100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
