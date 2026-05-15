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Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
15 May 2026
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Showtimes – 15 May 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
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11:05
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14:10
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