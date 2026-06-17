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Kinoafisha Films Scary Movie 6 Scary Movie 6, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay 18 June 2026

Scary Movie 6 Showtimes – 18 June 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
22:35 from 2500 ₸ 22:50 from 2500 ₸ 23:05 from 2500 ₸ 23:35 from 2500 ₸
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