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The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
21 June 2026
The Mandalorian & Grogu Showtimes – 21 June 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
12:15
from 2000 ₸
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