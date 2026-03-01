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They Will Kill You
They Will Kill You, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
26 March 2026
They Will Kill You Showtimes – 26 March 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
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Thu
26
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
10:35
from 1900 ₸
17:00
from 2500 ₸
23:30
from 2500 ₸
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